July 7, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Iranian oil minister call Trump's order to OPEC insulting - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of insulting OPEC by ordering it to increase production and reduce prices, adding that the oil market should not be influenced by political factors.

“Mr Trump sends every day a new message that creates uncertainty in the market,” Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview with Iranian state television. “Trump’s order to OPEC members to increase production is a great insult to those governments and nations, and destabilises the market.”

Zanganeh said Iranian oil production and exports had not changed as a result of U.S. pressures. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)

