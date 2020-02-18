Iran oil production projects have been reduced because of lack of funds - minister

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and income from oil exports has decreased, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“All attacks are against us and the income from oil exports has been reduced. We have reduced many production projects because we don’t have money at all and side projects have been closed for a long time,” Zanganeh said.