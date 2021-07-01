Iran's outgoing oil minister says successor faces challenge of boosting exports

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Iran’s veteran oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, who steps down in August, said on Thursday his successor’s main task would be lifting oil exports that have been hammered by U.S. sanctions.

Zanganeh, 68, who has held the post at the heart of Iran’s economy for 16 of the past 24 years, made the comments as he attended his last meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which was being held online rather than at the group’s headquarters in Vienna due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge who takes office in August, has yet to name a successor. Iranian media have suggested former oil ministers - Rostam Qasemi, Masoud Mir-Kazemi and Gholam-Hossein Nozari - who held the post under another hardline president, Mahmoud Ahmedinejad.

“I asked all OPEC members to cooperate with the next oil minister,” Zanganeh, who was minister from 1997 to 2005 and from 2013 till now, told reporters in Tehran. “The main work of the next minister is to bring back Iran to the oil market, and regain its lost market share due to sanctions.”

Oil exports, Iran’s main revenue source, have plunged under U.S. sanctions. Tehran does not disclose export data, but assessments based on shipping and other sources suggest a fall from about 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 to as low as 200,000 bpd. One survey put exports at 600,000 bpd in June.

Iran is in talks with the United States and other world powers about reviving a nuclear pact, which could lead to the lifting of U.S. sanctions in return for Tehran limiting its nuclear work.