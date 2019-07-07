Oil Minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports to improve - TV

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he was “very hopeful” about an improvement in the country’s crude exports, state TV reported, in spite of tightened U.S. sanctions on Tehran’s main source of income.

“I am very hopeful that our oil exports will improve,” Zanganeh told state TV, adding that cooperation between the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producer states will stabilise the market.

Industry sources told Reuters last month that Iranian crude exports had dropped in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after Washington tightened sanctions on the country’s oil exports in May. In April 2018 exports stood at more than 2.5 million bpd. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Alexandra Hudson Editing by Alexandra Hudson)