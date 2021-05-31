Zanganeh says Iranian oil output can reach 6.5 million bpd -SHANA

FILE PHOTO: Gas flares from an oil production platform at the Soroush oil fields in the Persian Gulf, south of the capital Tehran, July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s oil output can easily reach 6.5 million barrels per day (bpd) when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday, according to the Ministry’s SHANA website.

Iran and world powers are in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched three years ago. Trump also reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s oil-reliant economy.