Zanganeh says Iranian oil output can reach 6.5 million bpd -SHANA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s oil output can easily reach 6.5 million barrels per day (bpd) when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday, according to the Ministry’s SHANA website.
Iran and world powers are in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched three years ago. Trump also reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s oil-reliant economy.
Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.