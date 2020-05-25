Iran's Zanganeh says hard to predict oil prices as demand unclear - radio

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Monday it was difficult to forecast crude prices amid uncertainties over prospects for demand, Iranian state radio reported.

“No one can predict crude prices and now the demand is vague,” Bijan Zanganeh told state radio.

Zanganeh also said Turkey had “not welcomed” Iran’s offer to repair a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey that was damaged by a blast in March and halted Tehran’s natural gas flow to Turkey. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Potter)