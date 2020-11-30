Iran's oil minister expects OPEC meeting on oil cuts to be difficult

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said he expected an OPEC meeting on Monday to be difficult because of differences of opinion over whether to extend existing oil cuts from January, when OPEC+ is due to start increasing output.

He told an Iranian journalist in Tehran before the meeting, which is being held virtually, that “some members” had different views. “This makes it difficult,” the minister said.

Iran is exempt from the OPEC+ cuts.