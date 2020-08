DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - OPEC has managed to raise crude prices and stabilise the oil market, OPEC member Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, was quoted on Monday as saying by his ministry’s website SHANA.

“OPEC’s performance has been successful because the price of oil has risen from $16 in May to around $45 and has stabilised,” Zanganeh said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)