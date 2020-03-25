Fire at Iran's Abadan petrochemicals plant brought under control - state media

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - A fire which broke out at a unit of Iran’s Abadan Petrochemicals Company on Wednesday has been brought under control, state media reported.

State broadcaster IRIB said the blaze was caused by a pipe that burst at a unit of the plant, located near the major Abadan refinery in southwestern Iran. It said no one was hurt.

The state news agency IRNA said the fire was minor and was brought under control after one hour. It quoted unnamed sources as saying two workers were hurt. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)