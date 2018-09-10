FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran will respond to any hostile action - Tasnim

1 Min Read

Ankara, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian security official said Tehran will respond to any hostile action against the country and said the era of “hit and run” was over, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

“The era of hit and run is over in the world and any hostile measure against our country will be responded to by Tehran 10-fold. We are capable to protect ourselves in every field,” Tasnim quoted Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

