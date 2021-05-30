Iranian official Pourmohammadi denies he was appointed as central bank chief

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Iran’s Budget and Planning Organisation Deputy Chief Hamid Pourmohammadi on Sunday denied media reports which said he had replaced Abdolnaser Hemmati as central bank governor, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

State TV and other state media also denied a report that Pourmohammadi is replacing Hemmati.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency had reported that President Hassan Rouhani had dismissed Hemmati, who is running in the June presidential election.