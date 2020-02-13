Killing of top Iranian commander will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem -Guards spokesman

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem, the spokesman for the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 along with Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem by the grace of God,” Ramezan Sharif said.