Rouhani calls on Iran's political factions to end infighting, unite against enemies

GENEVA, March 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the country’s political factions to end infighting and unite against foreign enemies in a new year speech broadcast on state TV on Thursday.

Hardliners in Iran have criticized Rouhani after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal, which Rouhani supported, and reimposed sanctions last year.

Rouhani defended his record in his new year speech, noting that economic problems are primarily caused by U.S. sanctions.