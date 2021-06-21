Iran's Raisi: foreign policy will not be limited by 2015 nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said his country’s foreign policy will not be limited by the 2015 nuclear agreement, in his first news conference since his victory in Friday’s election.

“Our foreign policy will not be limited to the nuclear deal,” Raisi said in Tehran. “We will have interaction with the world.”

"We will not tie the Iranian people's interests to the nuclear deal."