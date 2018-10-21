CORRECTED-Iran's Rouhani appoints new economy minister in reshuffle - state TV

(Corrects to clarify Shariatmadari is outgoing industry minister not economy)

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Farhad Dejpasand as the new economy and finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, state television reported.

Rouhani also appointed a new urban development and roads minister and an industry, mines, and trade minister.

Mohammad Shariatmadari, the outgoing industry minister, has been nominated to head the Labour, Cooperatives and Social Affairs Ministry. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)