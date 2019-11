Nov 8 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, was located 65 km (40 miles) of Herowābād, Iran, the European quake agency said. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)