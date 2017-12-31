FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2017 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran blames foreign agents for death of two protesters - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - An Iranian official said two protesters previously reported killed in the city of Dorud on Saturday night during anti-government demonstrations were targeted by foreign agents and not the police.

“Violent clashes broke out in the illegal demonstration in Dorud on Saturday and unfortunately two people were killed,” Habibollah Khojastehpour, the deputy governor of Lorestan province, said in an interview on state television on Sunday.

“No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents in this clash,” he added. Takfiri is a term for Sunni militants especially the Islamic State. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

