Nine Iranians killed in Isfahan province in protests on Monday

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Nine Iranians were killed in Isfahan province during anti-government protests on Monday night as security forces struggled to contain the boldest challenge to the clerical leadership since unrest in 2009.

According to state television six people were killed in the central town of Qahderijan and one in Khomeini Shahr. In addition, a member of Basij militia and a police officer were killed in Najaf Abad on Monday.

Overall, at least 21 people have died in Iran during the protests, according to state media. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)