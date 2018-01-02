FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran should restore social media sites restricted due to protests -U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday urged Iranian security forces to exercise restraint in dealing with protests that have swept the country and called on Tehran to restore access to any social media sites that have been restricted.

“When a nation clamps down on social media or websites or Google or news sites, we ask the question: What are you afraid of? ... We support the Iranian people and we support their voices being heard,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.

Restoring social media “would certainly be an important thing for them to do,” Nauert said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

