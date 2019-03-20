U.S. grants Iraq 90-day waiver to buy Iranian energy -State Dept

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The United States granted Iraq a 90-day waiver from sanctions to buy energy from Iran, a State Department official said on Wednesday, the latest extension allowing Baghdad to keep importing Iranian gas that is critical for Iraqi power production.

“Iraq was granted a 90-day waiver to purchase energy imports from Iran,” the State Department official said on condition of anonymity. The last sanctions waiver for Iraq was granted by Washington on Dec. 21.