Britain's Quercus to cease Iran activity, including 500 mln euro solar plant

OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - British renewable energy investor Quercus will cease all activities in Iran, including a 500 million euro ($569.90 million) solar power project, due to recently imposed U.S. sanctions on the country, the firm told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Following the US sanctions on Iran, we have decided to cease all activities in the country, including our 600 MW project. We will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Quercus chief executive Diego Biasi told Reuters in an email. ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)