Iran has various options to neutralise "illegal" US sanctions - Tasnim

DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it had many options to neutralise the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that Tehran’s clerical rulers had no plans to hold talks with Washington.

“Apart from closing Strait of Hormuz, we have other options to stop oil flow if threatened... The U.S. administration lacks ‘goodwill’, no need to hold talks with America,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani told Tasnim.

He also said Iran has achieved 90 percent of its goals in Syria, Tasnim reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)