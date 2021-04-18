Saudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT

(Reuters) - Senior Saudi and Iranian officials have been holding direct talks in a bid to repair relations between the two regional rivals, four years after they cut off diplomatic ties, the Financial Times reported here on Sunday, citing officials briefed on the discussions.
The first round of Saudi-Iranian talks took place in Baghdad on April 9 and included discussions about the Houthi attacks and were positive, FT report added, citing one of the officials.
Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.
