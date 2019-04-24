Rouhani says Saudi Arabia, UAE owe their existence today to Iran -TV

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates owed their existence to Iran because it had refused to help former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein invade the two countries, state TV reported.

“Had it not been for Iran’s rational decision back then not to cooperate with Saddam, there would have been no trace of these countries today,” Rouhani said. “They owe their existence today to Iran.”