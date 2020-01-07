Energy
Iran "ready to come back to full compliance" in nuclear deal - deputy foreign minister

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Iran is “ready to come back to full compliance” with its nuclear deal with world powers, deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Foreign Ministry, though the post did not provide any information on possible conditions.

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, but said it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

