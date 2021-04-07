Iran says its ship Saviz was attacked in Red Sea - state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that an Iranian vessel, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, a day after media reports that the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

“The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning near the Djibouti coast and caused minor damage with no casualties. The vessel was a civilian ship stationed there to secure the region against pirates,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“The issue is under investigation”.