Iran ship damaged in attack in Mediterranean, state company says

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian container ship was damaged in a “terrorist” attack in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, a spokesman for state-run shipping company IRISL told semi-official Nournews on Friday.

The ship, Shahre Kord, was slightly damaged by an explosive object which caused a small fire, but no one on board was hurt, the spokesman, Ali Ghiasian, said.

“Such terrorist acts amount to naval piracy, and are contrary to international law on commercial shipping security, and legal action will be taken to identify the perpetrators through relevant international institutions,” Ghiasi said.

The vessel was headed to Europe when the attack occurred and will leave for its destination after repairs, he added.

The incident comes two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

The cause was not immediately clear, although a U.S. defence official said the blast left holes in both sides of the vessel’s hull. Israel accused Iran of being behind the explosion, a charge Tehran denied.

On Friday, Israeli officials did not provide comment when asked if Israel was involved in the Shahre Kord incident reported by Iran.