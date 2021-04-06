Iranian vessel Saviz targeted by limpet mines in Red Sea -Tasnim news

April 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian vessel Saviz was targeted by limpet mines in the Red Sea, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday, citing information obtained by its reporter.

“The vessel Iran Saviz has been stationed in the Red Sea for the past few years to support Iranian commandos sent on commercial vessel (anti-piracy) escort missions,” Tasnim reported.

There was no immediate official Iranian reaction to the incident. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)