S.Korea making diplomatic efforts to release tanker seized by Iran -Yonhap

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a briefing for foreign diplomats on the situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea March 6, 2020. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign minister said on Tuesday she is making diplomatic efforts to secure the release of a South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kang Kyung-wha said she responded to her counterparts in Iran on Monday and the ministry is now in talks with diplomats in Tehran and Seoul to resolve the issue, Yonhap said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps seized the tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew, Iranian media said on Monday.