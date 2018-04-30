FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's judiciary bans using Telegram instant messaging app - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 30 (Reuters) - Iran’s judiciary has banned the popular Telegram instant messaging app to protect national security, Iran’s state TV reported on Monday.

“Considering various complaints against Telegram social networking app by Iranian citizens, and based on the demand of security organisations for confronting the illegal activities of Telegram, the judiciary has banned its usage in Iran,” TV reported.

The order came days after Iran banned government bodies from using the Telegram app, which is widely used by Iranian state media, politicians, companies and ordinary Iranians. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Alison Williams)

