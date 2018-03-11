FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 5:43 PM / a day ago

All 8 passengers killed as private Turkish plane crashes in Iran -Red Crescent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - All eight passengers were killed on Sunday when a private plane belonging to Turkish firm Basaran Holding crashed in Iran, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent said on Twitter.

At least one of the passengers was a member of businessman Huseyin Basaran’s family, Kerem Kinik said.

Turkish media earlier reported that Basaran’s daughter and seven of her friends were returning from a hen party in Dubai. She was due to be married next month, DHA news agency and other outlets reported.

The plane was also carrying three crew, an official for Turkey’s transport ministry said. (Reporting by Irem Koca; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)

