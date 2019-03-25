Turkey plans to import more Iranian gas - IRNA

Dubai, March 25 (Reuters) - Turkey plans to increase imports of Iran’s natural gas, a senior Iranian official told the country’s state news agency IRNA on Monday.

“Turkey has requested to purchase more Iranian natural gas from Iran,” the head of Iran’s National Gas Company (IGC), Hassan Montazer Torbati, told IRNA.

“Based on previous agreements, Iran is currently increasing gas exports to a number of countries including Turkey, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.