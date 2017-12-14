FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says weaponry displayed by Haley is 'fabricated'
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 14, 2017 / 5:38 PM / in an hour

Iran says weaponry displayed by Haley is 'fabricated'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran rejected as unfounded a U.S. accusation on Thursday that it supplied a missile fired at Saudi Arabia from Yemen on Nov. 4, describing weaponry displayed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as “fabricated.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the accusation by the United States was “irresponsible, provocative and destructive.”

“These accusations seek also to cover up for the Saudi war crimes in Yemen, with the U.S. complicity, and divert international and regional attention from the stalemate war of aggression against the Yemenis,” the statement said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.