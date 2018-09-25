U.S. ' Bolton to warn Iran's clerics: 'There will be hell to pay'

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is set to warn Iran’s clerics on Tuesday that “if you cross us, our allies, or our partners; if you harm our citizens ... there will indeed be hell to pay.”

“The murderous regime and its supporters will face significant consequences if they do not change their behavior. Let my message today be clear: We are watching, and we will come after you,” Bolton will tell anti-Iran conference in New York, according to prepared remarks. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)