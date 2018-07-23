FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran will resist Trump's "psychological warfare" -senior Guards commander to ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ankara, July 23 (Reuters) - Overnight threats by President Donald Trump against Iran amount to “psychological warfare”, and Tehran will continue to resists its enemies, a senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs ... we will resist pressure from enemies... America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran ... (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran,” Iranian Students News Agency ISNA reported. Gholamhossein Gheybparvar as saying.

Trump told President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to stop threatening the United States or face the consequences, hours after Rouhani told Trump that hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to “the mother of all wars.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)

