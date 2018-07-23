UPDATE 1-Iran will resist Trump's "psychological warfare" -senior Guards commander to ISNA

(Adds context)

Ankara, July 23 (Reuters) - Overnight threats by President Donald Trump against Iran amount to “psychological warfare”, and Tehran will continue to resist its enemies, a senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying on Monday.

“We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs ... we will resist pressure from enemies... America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran ... (but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran,” Iranian Students News Agency ISNA reported Gholamhossein Gheybparvar as saying.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Trump’s hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to “the mother of all wars”, according to a report by state new agency IRNA.

Trump reacted in a late Sunday night Twitter message written in capitals, telling Rouhani to “never, ever threaten the United States again” or face the consequences.

U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters that an ongoing communications offensive by the Trump administration was meant to work in conjunction with a sanctions push to foment unrest and help pressure Iran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by John Stonestreet)