CORRECTED-U.S. will not provide waivers for Iran credit line plan -official

(Corrects to say billion, not million, in paragraph one)

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday the United States would not provide any sanctions waivers to accommodate a French proposal to extend a $15 billion credit line to Iran.

“We did sanctions today. There will be more sanctions coming. We can’t make it any more clear that we are committed to this campaign of maximum pressure and we are not looking to grant any exceptions or waivers,” Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told reporters. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)