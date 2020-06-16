U.S.'s Hook says wants in-person meeting with Iran on prisoners

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday he would love to have an in-person meeting with Iranian officials to discuss consular matters, a term U.S. diplomats use to refer to possible prisoner exchanges.

“I’m going to continue as I have working with the regime. We’d love to have an in-person meeting to have a consular dialogue so that we can move faster than we have,” Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told a virtual think tank event, saying he hoped to meet Iran’s foreign minister in Zurich in December but the Iranians declined to do so. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Franklin Paul)