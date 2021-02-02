U.S. cool to Iranian idea of synchronized steps on nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at his first daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S. February 2, 2021.Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department was cool on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their proposals.

“We haven’t ... had any discussions with the Iranians, and I wouldn’t expect we would until those initial steps go forward,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to the Biden administration’s consultations with allies, partners and the U.S. Congress. “There are (many) steps in that process ... before we’re reaching the point where we are going to engage directly with the Iranians and willing to entertain any sort of proposal.”