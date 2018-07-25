FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in 2 hours

America's oil threats against Iran can be easily answered - Revolutionary Guards chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, July 25 (Reuters) - America’s oil threats against Iran can be easily answered, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

U.S officials are stepping up diplomatic efforts to pressure countries to stop importing Iranian oil.

“If the current capabilities of the Revolutionary Guards ... reaches the ears of the adventure-seeking president of America, he will never make this kind of mistake and will reach the understanding that an oil threat can be easily answered,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, according to the Tasnim. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

