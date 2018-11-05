EU, France, Germany and UK regret U.S. decision to reimpose Iran sanctions

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The European Union, France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement that they regretted the United States’ decision to impose new sanctions against Iran and would seek to protect European companies doing legitimate business with Tehran.
In a statement issued on Friday and reissued on Monday, they said: “Our aim is to protect European economic actors who have legitimate commercial exchanges with Iran, in line with European legislation and the United Nations’ Security Council resolution 2231.”
