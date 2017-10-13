Rouhani says Iran will remain committed to nuclear deal as long as interests served

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Iran will remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal as long at it serves the country’s national interests, and its ballistic missile programme will expand despite pressure from the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech earlier on Friday in which he said he would not continue to certify the multinational agreement, Rouhani said in a live televison address that it was full of “insults and fake accusations” against Iranian.

“The Iranian nation has not and will never bow to any foreign pressure...Iran and the deal are stronger than ever ... Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will continue its fight against regional terrorists,” Rouhani said.

He added that Trump’s decision to decertify the deal would isolate the United States as other signatories of the accord remained committed to it. The deal was not renegotiable, he said.