September 24, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rouhani warns U.S. over preventing Iran from exporting oil -ISNA

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday cautioned the U.S. administration about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying preventing Tehran from exporting its oil would be “very dangerous”, but did not rule out talks between the two countries.

“Imposing sanctions on Iran to prevent us from selling our oil will be very dangerous ... If (U.S. President Donald) Trump wants to talk to Iran, then he first should return to the (2015) nuclear deal first,” the ISNA news agency quoted Rouhani as saying in a meeting with senior editors of foreign media in New York. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Grant McCool)

