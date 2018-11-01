IMF says Iran should safeguard stability in face of U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Iran should implement policies to safeguard its macroeconomic stability in the face of reimposed U.S. sanctions that will cut Iranian economic growth by reducing oil exports.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice also told a regular media briefing that the Fund was urging Iran to strengthen its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing frameworks to comply with international standards by a deadline in February 2019.