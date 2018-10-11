FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Khamenei orders officials to resolve economic crisis - Fars

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered officials to urgently find solutions to overcome a crisis spurred by U.S. economic sanctions, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

“There is no crisis and no problems in the country that we cannot resolve... Officials should find solutions to overcome the existing economic hardship and to disappoint the enemy by resolving it,” Fars quoted Khamenei as telling officials on Wednesday night.

“With unity we can overcome all crises.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)

