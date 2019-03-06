Iran's Rouhani accuses U.S. of trying to change clerical establishment

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of plotting to use economic pressure to overthrow the Islamic republic’s clerical establishment, and ruled out the possibility of talks with Washington.

“Iran is in economic and psychological war with America and its allies ... their aim is to change the regime ... But we will not allow it as our nation and the leadership are united against our enemies,” Rouhani said in a speech in the northern province of Gilan.