April 1, 2020 / 7:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rouhani: U.S. has missed opportunity to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Iran’s president said on Wednesday the United States had missed a historical opportunity to lift sanctions on his country during the coronavirus outbreak, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran’s fight against the infection.

“It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologise ... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran, Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

“The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

