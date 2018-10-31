U.S. doesn't want to harm friends, allies with Iran sanctions -Bolton

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday Washington wants to apply maximum pressure on Iran with sanctions on its crude exports, but does not want to harm countries that are friends and allies that depend on the oil.

Bolton also said the Trump administration understands that a number of countries, some close geographically to Iran, and others “may not be able to go all the way, all the way to zero immediately.” The administration is weighing whether to give some countries that have cut their purchases of Iranian oil waivers on Nov. 5, when sanctions on Iranian exports snap back. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Timothy Gardner and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by James Dalgleish)