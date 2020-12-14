U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on two individuals -Treasury website

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed Iran-related sanctions on two individuals, according to the Treasury Department’s website, increasing pressure on Tehran as U.S. President Donald Trump’s term nears a close.

Washington blacklisted Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, both linked to the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security, according to the website. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul)