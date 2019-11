WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s information minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, a pressure tactic after Tehran shut down internet access to help stifle protests against fuel price hikes.

